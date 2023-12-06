A video of young man who was offered two job offers to become a senior data analyst in the UK has gone viral

The man revealed that he was offered the juicy employment offer simultaneously

The man was so ecstatic and pleased with the news that he danced

A video of young man who got two job offers to become a senior data analyst in the UK has gained attention online.

In the video, the man indicated that he had received a multi million naira employment offer that would see him receive high wages monthly.

Man jubilates after getting job. Photo credit: @daniel_jesuoba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man was so over the moon by the news that he began to dance and make amazing moves in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Franuel reacted:

“Is this an old video?? I thought you've gotten a data analyst job earlier this year.”

Citrine said:

“I tap into these blessings. Congratulations.”

ManLikeJay wrote:

“Congratulations. What is the difference between data analysis and business analysis?”

Daada ljeoma Eberechukwu commented:

“Please how can I become a data analyst? Is there a certification.”

Bambi:

“Finefunke your own is coming soon.”

Source: Legit.ng