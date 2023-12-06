Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Man in UK Gets Multi-million Naira Data Analyst Job, Dances Strangely as He Jubilates
People

Nigerian Man in UK Gets Multi-million Naira Data Analyst Job, Dances Strangely as He Jubilates

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A video of young man who was offered two job offers to become a senior data analyst in the UK has gone viral
  • The man revealed that he was offered the juicy employment offer simultaneously
  • The man was so ecstatic and pleased with the news that he danced

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.

A video of young man who got two job offers to become a senior data analyst in the UK has gained attention online.

In the video, the man indicated that he had received a multi million naira employment offer that would see him receive high wages monthly.

Photo of man
Man jubilates after getting job. Photo credit: @daniel_jesuoba/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The man was so over the moon by the news that he began to dance and make amazing moves in the video.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

“Wetin we dey find”: Nigerian lady shares the lavish wedding of friend she attended with plenty food

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Franuel reacted:

“Is this an old video?? I thought you've gotten a data analyst job earlier this year.”

Citrine said:

“I tap into these blessings. Congratulations.”

ManLikeJay wrote:

“Congratulations. What is the difference between data analysis and business analysis?”

Daada ljeoma Eberechukwu commented:

“Please how can I become a data analyst? Is there a certification.”

Bambi:

“Finefunke your own is coming soon.”

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel