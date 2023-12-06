Nigerian Man in UK Gets Multi-million Naira Data Analyst Job, Dances Strangely as He Jubilates
- A video of young man who was offered two job offers to become a senior data analyst in the UK has gone viral
- The man revealed that he was offered the juicy employment offer simultaneously
- The man was so ecstatic and pleased with the news that he danced
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
A video of young man who got two job offers to become a senior data analyst in the UK has gained attention online.
In the video, the man indicated that he had received a multi million naira employment offer that would see him receive high wages monthly.
The man was so over the moon by the news that he began to dance and make amazing moves in the video.
Watch the video below:
“Wetin we dey find”: Nigerian lady shares the lavish wedding of friend she attended with plenty food
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Franuel reacted:
“Is this an old video?? I thought you've gotten a data analyst job earlier this year.”
Citrine said:
“I tap into these blessings. Congratulations.”
ManLikeJay wrote:
“Congratulations. What is the difference between data analysis and business analysis?”
Daada ljeoma Eberechukwu commented:
“Please how can I become a data analyst? Is there a certification.”
Bambi:
“Finefunke your own is coming soon.”
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng