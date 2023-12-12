A man who participated in a group saving scheme that involved putting aside N100 naira every day for a year-end reward has shared a video of his food items

The video showed the man displaying the bags of rice and other goods that he got from the group after saving diligently like the rest of the members

The man looked very happy and contented as he brought his items into his house

A Nigerian man has shown the benefits of saving money with a group of like-minded people who share a common goal.

The man was part of a group saving scheme that required each member to save N100 naira every day for a whole year.

Nigerian man shows his end of the year food. Photo credit: @patorchizzy1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

At the end of the year, the group members would receive food items as their reward for saving consistently.

The man decided to share his joy with the world by recording a video of his food items that he got from the group.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the man proudly displaying the bags of rice and other goods that he received.

He could be seen expressing his satisfaction as he carried his items into his house.

The video has warmed the hearts of many Nigerians who praised the man for his discipline and perseverance. They also commended the group for their initiative and transparency.

Some people expressed their interest in joining such a group saving scheme to enjoy the benefits of saving money.

Source: Legit.ng