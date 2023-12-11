A woman who runs a POS business shared her story of how a customer stole her money and escaped

She said that the customer requested a withdrawal and she went inside to get the cash for him

However, she did not notice that one of her N2000 notes had fallen on the ground

The lady said when the man came for withdrawal, she went inside and came out with the money for him, but unknown to her, her N2000 had dropped on the floor.

Lady was very moved by what happened. Photo credit: Legit Archive

Source: Facebook

The man offered to give her N2000 when she gave him the money, but she asked him what for, and he replied that it was a gift.

When he said it was a gift, she declined to collect the money, only to find out later that it was her money that had fallen that the man offered to her as a gift.

Source: Legit.ng