In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, a man captured the precious moment his baby boy enjoyed the process of having his ear cleaned with a cotton bud.

The footage posted by user @bigmiller09 on TikTok showcased the baby smiling and giggling as the cotton bud gently touched his ear, seemingly finding joy in the sensation it brought.

Little boy's reaction trends as mum cleans his ears Photo credit: @bigmiller09/TikTok.

Video of baby getting his ears cleaned melts hearts

His adorable reaction has melted the hearts of viewers and spread smiles across social media platforms.

The clip garnered a flurry of reactions from netizens who stumbled upon the heartwarming footage.

Netizens express amusement and admiration at video of baby getting his ear cleaned

In the comments section, netizens reacted to the baby's joyful response to getting his ears cleaned.

Many found the baby's enjoyment of such a simple activity endearing and heartwarming, leaving comments filled with affection and delight.

@blessed bwoy commented;

“Brother hood must invite him to our next meeting. The picture of his face is telling us a lot.”

@Ellababy said:

“But for real dis tin sweet pass relationship.”

@Nana_111666 commented:

“Brotherhood is proud of you. Your face is telling your Mum that, it wasnt Sampson's fault.”

@adeoye lawson reacted:

“Have warned my daughter not to stay closer to you, haaili.”

@amaserwakotei reacted:

“Like father like son.”

@Husband material said:

“Enjoyment will finish this one.”

@deborahgatu reacted:

“Soo cute & it’s the gums without teeth for me.”

@I love Rodwave N said:

“Nobody talking about how cute he's.”

@egomikel commented:

“His calmness during the process is amazing.”

Watch the video below:

Father and little baby with same receding hairline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a baby girl and her dad who have the same receding hairlines has captured the attention of TikTok users.

The sweet daughter, who was barely a few months old, was sitting comfortably on her father’s lap, enjoying his cuddles. The camera zoomed in on their faces and showed their striking resemblance and their identical hairlines, which were slightly balding at the front.

The viewers were charmed by the cute duo and their unique bond, and many commented on how beautiful they both were.

