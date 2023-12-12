A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show the huge sum of money she was credited with

This came after she made a post online appealing to God to provide her N900k to settle her school bills

Her display elicited mixed reactions as internet users used her case as a point of contact to make demands to God

A Nigerian student, Mma Shula, has sent netizens into a frenzy after displaying the whopping credit alert she got.

Shula said she thought it was fake and shared what her account balance looked like after receiving the huge sum.

She had prayed to God for N900k to clear her school bills. Photo Credit: @mma_shula

"I really thought it's fake thank you December.

"Try it Fam. I have more things to manifest before the end of this year," she wrote on TikTok while displaying her account.

According to Shula, it all started after she appealed to God, in an online post, to provide her with money to pay her house rent and settle school bills. She shared the exact post she had put up which reads:

"I'm manifesting lord that I get N900k so I can clear my bills in school and pay for my house rent."

Her testimony encouraged people to do similar social media posts.

People tapped into her testimony

Thelma Botchway said:

"Manifesting good results in my exams and getting a scholarship to be able to help my family and also an amount of 50, 000 in my account before January."

Celebrity said:

"I'm manifesting that I get good grade in my exams and a good Samaritan to sponsor my education.

"And a new phone."

ADE NIKE said:

"I'm manifesting 500,000,000,000 before the end of this month to take care of my mom that woman needs to be happy and pampered."

Afolorunsho Akin-Martins said:

"I manifest a car for my family cos I am not happy seeing my wife taking bike 2 hospital and also to run Uber and for my business."

Treasure Baby said:

"I manifest that my baby heart start beating again for him/she comes back to life and prove d world wrong in Jesus name Amen.''

Veravinmadu said:

"I’m manifesting 1million with faith to buy Christmas gift for my baby #shula #manifestation #manifesting."

Olufunmilola Grace L said:

"I manifest that any pregnancy test results I do before the end of this year is positive and I will Carry the baby in my hand life and healthy."

