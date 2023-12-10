A Nigerian lady who was apart from her husband for one year was finally about to join him in Canada

The pretty lady was all smiles as she got her passport and visa and packed her bags for the long trip

Nigerians who watched her clip "tapped" into her blessing and showed great interest in having her kind of opportunity

A Nigerian lady shared the moment she joined her husband in Canada after one year of a long-distance relationship.

The lady (@mahreesa) waved her international passport after she collected it with a Canadian visa.

Lady got food provisions from the market. Photo source: @mahreesa

Lady reunited with husband

She went to the market to get foodstuff, new clothes and even bought an iPhone 15 in preparation for her relocation.

Her family members rejoiced with her and bade the lady a final goodbye at the international airport before takeoff.

At touchdown, the wife and husband reunion at the airport got people who watched their video emotional.

Watch their clip below:

Debritishmama said:

"Me next week after 9 months of not seeing my hubby."

Queenberryt said:

"Congratulations ooo I tap in the Mighty name of Jy."

Okrika seller joined husband abroad

