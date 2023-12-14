A bodybuilder has shared a hilarious video of himself lifting random guys from behind in public

While some men he lifted found the prank hilarious, a few others tackled him for the unexpected act

Social media users have reacted massively to the video which has been making waves on the TikTok app

A well-built young man recently approached random guys from behind and lifted them without a warning.

In the video shared by @_evaris, the unsuspecting victims' reactions ranged from surprise to amusement as they were all caught off guard by the unexpected lift.

Man lifts random men in public Photo credit: @_evaris/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of man lifting strangers sparks buzz online

The video quickly gained traction, drawing attention from viewers across social media platforms.

The men seemed to be divided in their reactions to the prank as some found the prank amusing and applauded the man's strength and agility.

They also appreciated the lighthearted nature of the prank as they saw it as harmless fun.

However, not everyone shared the same sentiment. Some of the men expressed discomfort with the prank.

Mixed reactions emerge as man lifts strangers in public

Netizens also shared their opinions in the comment section.

@PalaceSpace reacted:

“Don't do that to them in front of their girlfriends.”

@Horladosu Temmy said:

“No be say them no wan vex but them dey fear to fight.”

@anonymousPlanner said:

“See as them dey carry people's pillars of strength.”

@Dijah said:

“What kind of insult is this.”

@Hypeman Gift reacted:

“If na My school now U don go mistakenly cari one Senior man 19U go hear say Pilot da call U.”

@Terry reacted:

“Why you dey avoid girls?”

Watch the video below:

