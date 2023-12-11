Two people who met for the first time at a wedding and hit it off instantly became the stars of a viral TikTok video

The MC challenged them to reveal what they desired from each other, and the woman asked for a Bible verse

The man said he wanted her necklace, and she gave it to him without hesitation

A TikTok video of two strangers who met and fell in love at a wedding has gone viral, melting the hearts of many viewers.

The video shows how the MC of the event challenged them to reveal their wishes to each other, and how they responded in a surprising and adorable way.

Date was set at the wedding. Photo credit: @mcfreshboi/TikTok

The woman, who was wearing a beautiful necklace, asked the man for a Bible verse. The man said he wanted her necklace. Without any hesitation, she took off her necklace and handed it to him.

The video has received thousands of views and comments, with many people praising them for their spontaneity and faith. Some even speculated that they might get married someday.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Coded Huncho reacted:

“If you see me for wedding with suit mind your business na love l go find.”

Jay Jay said:

“Na to the go wedding receptions now o.”

Yung6363 reacted:

“The girl actually was ready to find a husband and her angel helped her.”

Sas73737 wrote:

“There's wedding this weekend in my area make l set up with the dj and try this scene.”

Franklyn commented:

“MC please where will be your next Location, I won check Something.”

Birkin also commented:

“How far, who dey do wedding this week?”

Omiye:

“Go wedding my sister you go find husband.”

