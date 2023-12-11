A TikTok video showing a jealous bride joining her husband and his mother on the dance floor has gone viral

The mother and son were enjoying their special moment and dancing to some of the latest hits

However, the bride seemed to be jealous of their bond and decided to crash their dance

A video of a jealous bride who came down to join her husband while he was dancing with his mother has caused a stir on TikTok.

The mother and her son were having their moment together, and they appeared to blend so well as they did all the popular dance moves together.

But as soon as the bride saw how good they were together dancing on the wedding floor, she came down to join them, showing signs that she would not want to be left behind in the memory being created.

Many people who watched the video indicated that it was unnecessary for the wife to join the dance when she could as her father at the dance floor, too, if she wanted.

Ify reacted:

"Absolutely nothing, that's his mom, let them have their moment.I no go come down sef if na me.”

Cheehormah said:

“Once the guy don go sit-down, I go signal my papa mk he come outside mk we dance.”

Rossybigboot wrote:

“If una know suffer wey mother dey suffer for their child nobody will complain.”

Joy Minne4 commented:

“Wetin do my own parents i go follow my own parents dance o no time.”

Lena Black also commented:

“I will allow them to dance there's nothing wrong with a son dancing with his mom on my wedding day, at least that's their moment of happiness.”

Missreals:

“Dem go dance alone.. I go seat down for the chair and dance... When we finish if he wan follow he mama go house na him know.”

Amy:

“If I was the bride, I would sit jeje and enjoy the view.”

Anita Aminata:

“That's me, my son and friends; they will pour money on me. The bride should locate her family and friends too.”

Liz:

“Y'all don't have a father daughter dance portion and d mother son dance portion in y'all's weddings?”

Toyin pretty:

“Y the gUy no marry him Mama so them go dance well.”

Johann:

“Me no get strength oo abeg I go leave to dance.”

Bride sad as mother-in-law dances with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a jealous bride was not happy with the fact that her husband was dancing with her mother.

In the video, the man was handling the mother-in-law like a young girl.

This has caused a lot of debate online by people who had divergent views.

