A lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a photo of the letter she found in her 12-year-old sister's bag

The letter contained a heartfelt message from the young girl to her male friend, identified simply as Ben

While sharing the letter via her official account, the lady said she was dumbfounded when she read the content

A Nigerian lady has displayed the letter her 12-year-old sister wrote to a male friend called Ben.

In her letter leaked by @bella_alure1 on TikTok, the little girl identified herself as Rhoda and hoped that the young boy remembered who she was.

A 12-year-old girl's letter to her male friend trends online. Photo credit: @belle_alure1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl expresses love for boy named Ben

She passionately appealed to Ben not to stop talking to her as she already developed a likeness towards him.

Stressing further, the 12-year-old warned him to ensure no one else read the letter except him.

A part of the letter shared on TikTok read:

"Ben I know you will not be playing with me again. If you don't mind can we still be friends? Please Ben don't choose no. I like you forever. Please don't let anybody to read it with you please."

Reactions trail photo of 12-year-old girl's letter to man

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the letter.

@PåbłøBįłłįøñ said:

"Omoh I lost one valid chance in primary school this girl tell me say she like me say make we dey date my mumu sef go carry the letter give teacher."

@blessed _up said:

"Omoh me sef write this kind letter for secondary school. I too love Daniel that time. I even wrote that I love him more than my mommy."

@amayaaa said:

"She won't be happy that you read this letter."

@vickhris1 said:

"I know how she must have felt for her to beg him not to say NO. I pray he accepts for them to be friends."

@Joy said:

"She say make e no read m with person and she write m fr the end of the letter ohh noo them go don read m finish bfr the boy see m."

@Dead.19x said:

"Ben sef don try he don tired to give you him lunch money and drink."

Mum shocked to see love letter her son wrote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @shindaramayah, shared a video showing the love letter her brother was caught with at home. The lady revealed that when the boy returned from school, their mother called him and said she would like to search his bag.

When the bag was opened, they discovered the love letter he had written to his lover in class.

A part of the letter read: "I love you so much because when I set my eyes on you I was like God see this beautiful lady.... I am always thinking about you and loving you."

Source: Legit.ng