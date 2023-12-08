The bond between Rosie and her employer's children knows no bounds as the nanny has demonstrated how much she misses them

The mother of three, during an interview, gave an emotional shout-out to the kids, expressing love for them

Rosie's touching video elicited reactions on social media as people continued to drum support for her

Nanny Rosie melted hearts with her recent shout-out to her boss' kids after she left Lebanon.

The mother of three was asked about her employer's kids during an interview session and she broke down in tears.

The mother of three was emotional. Photo Credit: @maria.cataleya.official

In a video reposted by her employer on TikTok, Rosie sent her love to the kids, Maria and Cataleya, saying she missed how she treated them.

She also spoke about how they helped to fill the emptiness she once had. An emotional Rosie said amid tears:

"Maria and Caty, Mama Rosie loves you very much (sobs).

"I just miss the way I used to treat them. They made me not to miss my kids so much.

"They filled that emptiness I was feeling when I was away from my kids. I just love them so much."

In a stunning twist, Rosie's madam gave reasons why she would not want her nanny back in Lebanon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens root for Rosie

Lee said:

"I think Rose is trying to mean that sitting with those kids Gave her peace to stiil provide for her own."

angel@charity said:

"Thank you Maria Cata for loving our sister Rosie..we love u too n wish all arabs would be like you."

Namvua said:

"The madam has said that don't go back, enjoy your time with your kids."

Mustafa said:

"Where is all those negative comments saying they were using her. They clearly share a real bond."

Jonathan said:

"I just pray God to give a girlfriend who misses me so much and can cry for me."

user1416653084382 said:

"Rosie is an orphan and a single mother of 3. Please those advising her not to go back, give her a solution coz it's a must she provide for her kids."

Maureen Mwelu said:

"If you've ever bonded with kids you'll understand Rosie's affection towards these kids."

Catherine Njoki said:

"I just come from her boss account and she said Rosie should not go back."

Travel company gifts Rosie all-expenses-paid trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a company had gifted Rosie a fully paid trip for herself and her family.

Just as Expeditions Maasai Safaris had promised, Rosie has been gifted a fully paid three-day trip to the picturesque Maasai Mara by the generous travel company.

The travel company believes that everyone deserves a break, especially after enduring the challenges faced by the mother of three in a foreign land.

Amidst the limelight, Rosie graciously acknowledged the kind treatment she received during her time in Lebanon.

