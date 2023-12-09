A Nigerian man has shared the heartbreaking breakup messages he received from his girlfriend

The messages revealed her reasons for ending the relationship and her desire to settle down with someone more expressive

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the emotional post which was shared on the X app

A Nigerian man has expressed his pain on social media after his girlfriend abruptly ended their relationship.

, he posted the series of messages sent by his girlfriend, who expressed her decision to end their relationship.

Lady breaks up with boyfriend for being too nice Photo credit: @Godiva Omoruyi/ Getty Images, Hero Singx/ X Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Man receives shocking breakup messages from girlfriend

She began by acknowledging that her man, identified as Ayo (@Hero_Singx on X), might still be asleep and hoped her message wouldn't come as a shock.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She explained that she had thought long and hard about their relationship and concluded that she couldn't continue any longer.

The girlfriend went on to explain her reasons for ending the relationship. She mentioned that Ayo's niceness was one of the factors that made it difficult for her to continue.

She said she wanted a partner who could express emotions more openly, including anger and annoyance. She believed Ayo's lack of emotional expression didn't align with her vision of settling down.

Despite acknowledging Ayo's positive qualities, the girlfriend firmly stated that she had already moved on. She encouraged Ayo to do the same and find someone who would love him for who he is.

The girl expressed gratitude for the love he had shown her and assured him that she would forever cherish it.

To protect her sanity and mental health, she mentioned that she would be blocking Ayo. She anticipated that he might try to beg her to reconsider, but she wanted to avoid being emotionally guilt-tripped into changing her mind.

The breakup message read:

“Hello Ayo, good morning. I bet you're still sleeping and I hope this message doesn't really come as a shock to you. I know you don't like when I write epistles but I really can't help it cus I've thought about it and I know this would be hard for me to say and hard for you to accept but I don't think I can continue this anymore. I mean, I CANNOT CONTINUE THIS RELATIONSHIP ANYMORE.

"Don't get me wrong, you're a nice guy as a matter of fact, I think you're too nice. And that's one of the reasons this can't work. You barely express emotions, when I expect you to be mad at me you don't, you don't show anger or annoyance. I mean, it's a cute thing but that's really not the kind of man I want for myself. I trust that you can understand. I'm a woman that is thinkin.

"Today settling down soon and this isn't what I want for myself. I'm really sorry if this would ruin your morning when you see it tomorrow. But move on, cus I have moved on already. I hope you find someone that would love you the way you are, unfortunately that person is not me.

"I would be blocking you for my sanity and mental health cus I know you'll want to beg me, I don't want to be emotionally guilt tripped into changing my mind. I'll advise you do the same. Take care and thank you for loving me the way you did, I'll forever cherish that.”

Netizens react as man shares breakup messages

The breakup messages shared by Ayo garnered significant attention on social media. Netizens expressed their sympathy for Ayo and shared their experiences with breakups.

Many confirmed the pain of ending a relationship and offered words of encouragement.

@baby said;

“Breakfast in bed. sorry okay.”

@WillieWinehouse reacted:

“Them no Dey reply this kind msg. Neither do they tweet this kind things. You suppose nurse your pain in private. Stoicism.”

@Alan_yournextbf commented:

“Real men know women like a little bit of drama, that's why you have to cheat once in a while, let her catch you.”

@groovepapi reacted:

"You need to be able to make a woman emotional. You can annoy her, confuse her, adore her, etc. Do all of this son but you can never bore her. If you invest all your time in impressing her then it'll get boring.”

@de nuel said:

“She moved on a long time ago, she was just looking for the right time to make it official.”

@olchizzi commented:

“All I can say is she already has a guy she's into, probably they're initimate sef. This relationship ended sinceeee, she was just finding a way to tell you.”

See the post below:

Lady ends things with her first love after 8 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Chocodera on TikTok cried out after ending things with the love of her life. In a video, she revealed that they had dated for about eight years, but she didn't feel happy in the relationship.

According to her, she decided to quit the relationship and is happy about it because "some relationships will never lead to something, no matter the love."

Chocodera further expressed gratitude to God for direction because she made up her mind to end it after undergoing prayer and fasting sessions.

Source: Legit.ng