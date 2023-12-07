A Nigerian man was surprised to find his little daughter still awake at 3am and tried to talk the child to sleep

In a funny video, he voiced out his displeasure to his child's face like he was dealing with an adult

Many people who watched the video remarked about the kid's behaviour, while others supported the man's child

A Nigerian man has expressed his displeasure online after finding out his little daughter was not sleeping at 3am.

He wondered why his baby would still be awake at that time of the day and resorted to scolding the kid like a grown up.

The man scolded the child. Photo Credit: @princekubas1

Source: TikTok

"...Look at the time, you're still awake... Look at the way you're even looking at me. You don't want me to sleep abi," he said while pointing a finger at the wide-awake kid.

His wife appeared to be in the background and watched with amusement as her husband scolded her kid.

He said the kid made him suffer

"...They say a child who says his father would not sleep, he or she would not sleep too. But you have kept me awake. I am suffering. You're suffering me. You will not kill me. Ehn! What is your own?

"This is the time you want to play. Ehn! Look at the way you are shining your eyes like torchlight. Look at the way you're even serious...," the man continued to funnily pour out his displeasure while the kid watched as if she understood him.

The man shared a video on TikTok showing how he scolded the kid and captioned it:

" My daughter was still awake as late as 3am shining her eyes and still want to play."

In the comment section of his post, he, @princekubas1, appealed to people to help him.

"Please come and help me beg her for us so that we can still enjoy ourselves and make her a baby brother tonight please oooooo."

Watch the video below:

People came to the child's defense

user7825913886397 said:

"After three , you are complaining bro it's the same time you people were making her and you won her to sleep."

khamzee74 said:

"It's the " I didn't kill my father and mother so you won't kill me " for me."

DREM€R said:

"Baby think her daddy is making a rap song she’s attentively listening to every single word."

shavix99 said:

"She's like did you let my mummy sleep at this time abeg."

nikkynik said:

"I dnt know why babies don't sleep at midnights during d day dey sleep all thru."

Mizzz_sash said:

"Baby in her mind saying bro why are you shouting?"

Purity said:

"I can hear this child say, I won't speak until my lawyer comes."

Man carries wife to teach his newborn how to behave

In a related report, a man had used his wife to show his newborn baby how not to behave.

In a clip, the kid sat on the cushion chair and watched her dad with rapt attention as he demonstrated.

The man fed his wife, who was on his lap, milk from a feeding bottle and directed the baby to watch and learn.

He funnily pecked and hailed his wife for being a 'good child' as he shaded the cute kid for being the opposite due to her constant crying.

Dad warns newborn baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was videoed warning his newborn baby.

Supported by two pillows on the chair, the baby looked at her dad with rapt attention as if she understood what he was saying.

The man (@princekubas1) even pulled his ear to warn about her incessant cries. He said the baby was always disturbing their compound.

Source: Legit.ng