A Nigerian graduate whose business was doing fairly well in Nigeria sold it and relocated to Spain

In her new country of residence, things did not go as expected, as she had to resort to a farming job despite having a degree

Many Nigerians who were also facing the same living struggle abroad shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady made a photo slide on TikTok to document her relocation abroad.

The lady said before leaving the country, she had to sell her business (shop) and let all her workers go.

Nigerian lady with farming job in Spain

On getting to her dream country, the lady said the place was beautiful and felt like she was in heaven.

Things started changing as she hunted for employment and had to settle for a farming job. That took a toll on her.

She (@seen.thia) had to abandon her certificate and work the job because of how hard it was to pay bills.

At a point during her stay in Spain, the lady sold her iPhone so that she could survive. She went through a lot before things relatively better.

Savage Queen said:

"Yh it true in Spain u can’t get a job with outside degree u have to go to school here until u go to university outside degree don’t work here."

JaidyLiveTv said:

"Spain for the start it normal , you will get better with time . Started with a farm work in 2017 and now am an English professor in Madrid. Don’t stop."

Shoner ñïce said:

"I don't know Why I am laughing no! the truth is that I know why, because i am going through the same thing right now."

stevengatr said:

"I feel you pain but you go like make I come there make u come back house."

Barbiecue said:

"Life is a journey at first it will make you want to stop living but never give up because something better is waiting for you."

efyaa said:

"Not me looking for a perfect kdrama from the list to watch sorry sha."

Beautiful said:

"Oh my friend here we are thinking everything was perfect for you over there."

