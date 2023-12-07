A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament over the distasteful result of his room painting

After seeing an all-black room on the internet, he loved it and wanted to replicate it for his abode but things did not go well

A picture showing his room which he likened to the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison left netizens in stitches

A Nigerian youth has cried out on X after seeing the state of his room following an all-black painting.

After drawing inspiration from an all-black room he saw online, the young man decided to paint his room in the same colour.

He coloured his room all black. Photo Credit: People Images, X/(@vrebel_)

Unlike a lady whose black painting turned out well, he said it made his room look like the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos.

"F.uck aesthetics man.. saw this all black room online, painted mine now everywhere looks like kirikiri,"@vrebel_ tweeted on X with a picture of his room.

His tweet blew up, with many people making fun of him. Reacting, he wrote:

"I’ve stepped out and stepped in like 100 times to gaslight myself into seeing any atom of beauty bro."

Netizens laughed at him

@r0nari said:

"It's better if it's just one wall (for contrast) a few years ago I had the bright idea to paint my kitchen wall black, one day a friend of mine asked if it was charcoal (I look my gas, I look myself. No body told me I sharply repaint am)."

@YahdiogoOzi said:

"Just buy handcuffs finish you're good to go."

@cheekay_ said:

"Lmao if they ask if you've been to prison, just say yes like that."

@evilmadss said:

''Chai you don’t know Nigerian paint is different from American paint ahn ahn."

@escapefromnaija said:

"You for use dulux na, next time no go dey buy paint for person wey go do 2 days skill acquisition programme."

@Irunnia_ said:

"It looks good online because of the lighting and the camera used in taking the pictures."

@salawueedris1 said:

"With the Burglary self, are you sure you ain’t in Kirikiri true true? Say the truth."

@notsocoolm0 said:

"Did you factor in the type of lighting the person used in their own room."

Lady expresses sadness over how her apartment was painted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lamented the way a painter painted her apartment.

She started her lamentation on TikTok by sharing pictures of a beautiful room, noting that she told the painter that she wanted that exact pattern.

What followed the "what I ordered" images, were pictures of how her room was painted. The displeased lady described what the painter did as "rubbish" and said it made her depressed.

