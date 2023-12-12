A Nigerian youth, who participated in a shopping spree, has left many unimpressed with his choices

A kindhearted man challenged him to spend N1 million in 20 seconds in a supermarket but he was not very fast

Many Nigerians blasted the young man for not maximizing the rare offer, while others indicated interest in being selected for such a challenge

Nigerians have criticised a young man after he failed to take advantage of a N1 million shopping spree.

TikTok influencer, Mr Blue Max, had picked the lucky fan to take part in a shopping challenge in a supermarket.

The young man was not fast enough. Photo Credit: @official_mrbluemax

Source: TikTok

The fan was required to spend N1 million within 20 seconds. To people's surprise, the fan went for cartons of noodles, vegetable oils, sachet milk and other edible items.

At the end of the timer, the fan was stopped from taking any further thing. When Blue Max took him to the counter to pay for the goods, it amounted to over N76k.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, Ble Max remarked that the young man was not fast enough.

Mr Blue Max is famed for doing such challenges and had previously rewarded a lady for staying in a room alone for 24 hours without her phone.

Watch the video below:

People tackled the man for the range of items he picked

Ammi said:

"U guys re saying he no wise bruhh he was given 20secs and b4 he could go to where electronics are he aint getting anything."

muonekevera said:

"Omor this kind opportunity sef person nor dey see am this Christmas period.

"Me wey my phone don dey get spiritual problems."

Hiniholuwah said:

"See as I open mouth wey I think say he would go to where gadgets are or electronics ."

Senam said:

"This boy no sabi,na to go electronic appliances and finish the money."

punchy9 said:

"It's either this was planned or the guy no serious with him life.

"U dey pick indomie, cornflakes n milk.

"No bag of rice or electronics around ni?"

iamdunni said:

"1 million naira and you're picking milk and cornflakes?"

user7827194173491 said:

"Mr blue max can I join ur challenge please.

"Am pleading."

Man packs bags of rice during 60-second shopping challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had moved with speed during a shopping spree challenge in a supermarket.

Within 60 seconds, the man dashed around a big supermarket and took so many expensive goods for himself.

He carried big bags of rice and bottles of what looked like vegetable oil. It got to a point where he had to be forcefully stopped by someone who appeared to be the organiser of the shopping spree when his time was up.

Source: Legit.ng