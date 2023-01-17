A dissatisfied Nigerian lady has lamented over the kind of paint job a painter executed in her apartment

Doing a comparison, she showed an example of the room painting she wanted and decried being scammed by the painter

Her video divided social media users as a section supported the painter for doing well, others stood with the lady

A Nigerian lady has bitterly complained on social media about how a painter took N15,000 from her but did a poor job executing the repainting of her room.

She started her lamentation on TikTok by sharing pictures of a beautiful room, noting that she told the painter that she wanted that exact pattern.

She said she paid N15k for the job. Photo Credit: TikTok/@giftlimpop

What followed the "what I ordered" snaps were pictures of how her room was painted. The displeased lady described what the painter did for her as "rubbish" and said it made her depressed.

Mixed reactions have trailed her TikTok post as netizens were divided over supporting her and commending the painter for not doing badly.

In the comment section, she revealed that it cost her N15k.

"We agreed on 15k," she replied a netizen who asked how much she paid the painter.

Social media reactions

Norjiboy said:

"Which of of paint did you buy… cause what you ordered is made with original paint of 95k per bucket .. don’t blame the painter my dear. He did well."

Chris said:

"You expect the painter to recreate a wallpaper perfectly you sef, the painter try."

Precious Nas said:

"Madam waiting u want again... Abi he no put white line for u?... Agba painter he try joor."

Trayvonfinesess said:

"It is a wallpaper should a do it research n buy the wall paper."

FabMcC said:

"I hope you didn’t pay , cause even tho the pic is wallpaper any professional painter could make it come alive , sorry that you had to go through that."

Dj_Harblacker said:

"The guy sabi die paste him number Abeg … so you didn’t know the one you copied was 3D."

