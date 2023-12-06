A Nigerian man shared a hilarious story on Twitter about how he discovered that the judge presiding over his case at the magistrate court had moved abroad

He revealed that he had gone to the court expecting to see the judge who had been dealing with the case for months

However, he was surprised to find that another judge had taken over the case

A Nigerian man narrated how he found out that the judge working on his case at the magistrate level has relocated abroad in a hilarious Twitter post.

In a Twitter post by @malachiodo1, he said he had gone to the court hoping to meet the judge who had been handling the case for months.

Nigerian man finds out funny event in court. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When he saw that another was now handling the case, he inquired about what happened, and he received a shocker.

The judge had relocated abroad for greener pastures, which was funny and concerning.

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng