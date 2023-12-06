A Nigerian man shared his inspiring story of how he overcame rejection from big Nigerian banks because of his second-class lower degree

He said that he realised that the job market in Nigeria was very competitive, which made the employers set high standards

The Nigerian man, who had achieved great success in his career, told his story to motivate others

A Nigerian man has revealed how he was rejected because of his second-class lower degree at big Nigerian banks, only to be accepted by one of the biggest banks in the US with the same certificate.

He indicated that he understood that there might be fierce competition for jobs in Nigeria, which is why the bar is raised so high, but it is still worthwhile to consider second-class lower as many talents may be lost.

Nigeria man rejected with his degree makes it. Photo credit: @backaray/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian man, whose handle is @backarray on Twitter who had moved on to achieve a lot in his life recounted the story to encourage people to keep believing in themselves no matter the situation.

He wrote:

“Unrelated but I really find Nigeria’s Big4 deep obsession with 2-1 Bachelors Degree before you can join them weird. Got rejected by them cos I had a 2-2 only to get an offer from all Big4’s in the US with the same Nigerian 2-2 degree. Each time I remember, I just laugh.”

To counter people saying the competition, he responded with the following:

“Many folks have responded that bcos the competition to get in is always fierce, the 2:1 grade is to whittle down the list. A very fair point. The only risk is you can also end up chopping off real talents whose 2:2 degree does not define them. Everything is a risk anyway.”

