A man said his Binance account, which had over $15,000 in it, was deleted overnight without any reason

The young man, @biggerisgreat, took to Twitter to express his grievances and call out the company

He said even after the account was recovered, he discovered it empty, with all the money in it gone

A young man has cried out on social media, saying his Binance account was deleted without notice.

The man, @biggerisgreat, claimed that the account had over $15,000 in it. This is more than N12 million in today's exchange rate.

The man said when the account was recovered, the money in it had disappeared. Photo credit: Twitter/@biggerisgreat and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Frustrated, the man contacted Binance, and the account was retrieved, but he discovered there was no longer money in it.

He said the N12 million in it vanished into thin air. He brought the matter to Twitter. He wrote:

"What offence did I commit for you to delete my account with over 15 thousand USD inside and then after your agent helped me restore the account, I couldn’t find my money nor and history on my account anymore."

Binance reacts as man's account is deleted

In a swift reaction, Binance confirmed chatting with the man after he submitted a complaint.

The company said:

"Upon scrutinizing the details related to the Case ID you've submitted, it seems our team had consented to reactivate your account at the end of our previous chat, and we were awaiting your confirmation. However, it looks like the chat was closed prior to your affirmation.

"After conferring with our specialized investigation unit, we suggest you to begin a fresh chat. Please provide us with the new Case ID, to aid in the successful completion of your account restoration procedure, and to facilitate further guidance regarding your account's security."

See the full story below:

Netizens react as man's Binance account is deleted

@worldpickin said:

"First of all tell us what you did. Because most of these buyers think everyone is dumb. That was how one refused to pay me and he already marked the trade paid. All my efforts to reach dis guy failed. He thought I was a novice. Then I reported him as fraud, then he quickly cancelled."

@Chubbygoddessss commented:

"Looks like your account has been hacked cos the way the customer service replies to you is so unprofessional."

