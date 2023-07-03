Woman who hid N1.5 billion lottery win from husband and then divorced him thereafter got court ruling

Husband fortunately found out from a misdirected letter and sued her for it

Judge awarded him all the money and said woman acted fraudulently and maliciously

A woman in the US had to give up her N1.5 billion lottery prize to her former husband after she hid the money from him during their divorce.

The woman, Denise Rossi, won the jackpot 11 days before she filed for divorce from Thomas Rossi, her husband of 25 years.

Court rules in favour of husband

She did not tell him or the court about her winnings and hoped to keep them for herself.

However, her plan backfired when a letter from a company that paid lottery winners was mistakenly sent to Thomas's apartment two years after their separation.

Thomas was stunned to learn that his ex-wife had won N1.5 billion in the California State Lottery and had been receiving N25 million every year.

He sued her for violating the state's asset disclosure laws and for acting fraudulently and maliciously.

A Los Angeles family court judge agreed with Thomas and awarded him all of Denise's lottery money.

The judge said that Denise could have kept half of the money if she had been honest from the start, but she lost her right to it by concealing it.

