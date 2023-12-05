A TikTok video of a mum and daughter playfully fighting over her crop top in the daughter’s home has warmed hearts

The daughter wore an outfit for an outing, but her top was cropped and showed off her midriff

Her mum, who was not keen on the revealing look and worried that her daughter was exposing too much skin, tried to get her point across in a humorous way

A video of mother and daughter play-fighting adorably in her daughter's house has gone viral on TikTok.

The young lady had dressed for an outing, but her clothes were designed as a crop top.

They play fight in her room.

Source: TikTok

Her mother, who did not like the crop top and feared that her daughter's body was exposed, tried to convey her message playfully.

The video captured their adorable banter and tug-of-war over the crop top, and it has amassed thousands of views and likes on the popular social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Reema reacted:

“Where is the jacket for the trouser.”

Nnennaya Uche said:

“Your relationship with your mom is beautiful.”

AlfmoneyGod wrote:

“I love this so adorable.”

Assistantmadam commented:

“She for give you Jackie Chan style.”

Oli viae also commented:

“They way she set her hands.”

Amira:

“This is adorable for no reason.”

Pacific Motion:

“Please tag your bestie na.”

Jojo:

“My mom wat she does always.”

Mummy J:

“Mummy no Dey disappoint.”

Oba Benson IV:

“I love the chemistry my mum relates.”

