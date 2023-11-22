A heartwarming video of a young Nigerian mum and her daughter having fun in their living room has captured the attention

The video shows the daughter asking her mum to get on her little chair

The mum, who wanted to please her child, obliged and squeezed into the tiny plastic chair

A hilarious and heartwarming video of a young Nigerian mum and her daughter playing with a chair in their living room has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which the mum posted, shows the adorable moment when the daughter, who is a young girl, asked her mum to climb on her little chair so that she can pull it for her.

Mum plays with daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@genzafricanmum

Source: TikTok

The daughter explained that she wanted to do this for her mum because her mum always does it for her when they play together.

The mum, who was clearly amused by her daughter’s request, decided to humour her and squeezed herself into the tiny chair, which was barely big enough for her legs.

The daughter then proceeded to drag it around the room, while the mum held on and pretended to enjoy the ride.

The video captured the playful and loving interaction between the Nigerian mum and daughter, and the joy they shared in their simple but fun activity.

Watch the video below:

