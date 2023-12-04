A video captured the emotional moment a daughter surprised her mother with a cash bouquet at home

In the heartwarming clip, the woman expressed pure joy when she realised the bouquet was filled with money

The daughter's gesture touched the hearts of viewers around the world who applauded mothers for their sacrifice

A video of a Nigerian girl surprising her mother at home has melted the hearts of many on TikTok.

The cute video shared by @queensplashcakes1, showcased the moment the kind daughter presented her mother with a unique surprise.

Mum screams after seeing money bouquet Photo credit: @queensplashcakes1/TikTok.

Girl leaves mum in awe after gifting her cash bouquet

The surprise comprised a cash bouquet, a long cash cake and a box filled with lots of money.

At first, her mother was unsure of what she received and mistook the cash for paper. She then turned to her husband who confirmed that it was indeed money.

At that point, the mother's excitement immediately overflowed.

She began singing and dancing, expressing her gratitude to God for the unexpected blessing.

Queen wrote;

“They thought it was not money she was thinking is cake and paper. I got emotional when she was doing this but I gats to hold myself omo show love to ur mom E get y.”

The sheer happiness radiating from her mother's face was infectious and viewers couldn’t help but be moved by her genuine appreciation for the gesture.

Reactions trail video of lady surprising mum with money bouquet

The heartfelt video touched the hearts of netizens who flooded the comments section with messages of love.

@Ne_lly reacted:

“How married people get to look alike when the live together for a long time, especially Those with similar complexions.”

@Eduardo Yáñez said:

“Your mother dey behave like you too lol that's called like mother like daughter, I love that , I wish my own mother is still alive but On God.”

@LAZ BORN reacted;

“Chai I wish I can make my mother this happy, may ur sweet soul rest in peace my lovely mom.”

@prettysommy said:

“I wish I can do this for my mum, but she don run, may she rest in perfect peace.”

@Only1mia reacted:

“So many things I have in mind for my mummy but it's well. Rest in peace mama.”

@Igbo Barbie J said:

“My grandmaaaaaa, I just remembered her. The way I would have spoiled her now ehnnnnn. Death sha.”

Appreciative man buys 2 kekes for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

