A video of a man appearing at his wedding in the company of his mother has generated a buzz on social media

While his mother danced gracefully, the Nigerian groom stole the show with his infectious display

While some people tackled him for not making his entrance with his bride, many others came to his defense

A Nigerian man has caused an uproar on social media after he made an entrance into his wedding with his mother.

An MC, @mc_nomicable, took to social media to share the wedding entrance video, adding that the groom specifically requested to do it with his mother.

The groom came out with his mum.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, mother and son were flanked by armed security personnel and their loved ones. They all danced heartily as they marched forward.

It was, however, the groom who stood out as he would occasionally retreat to dance with the people behind him and then join his mum at the front.

Some people felt he should have done it with his bride.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on the groom's action

CAKES SURPRISE PLANER IN ENUGU said:

"I see nothing wrong here cause this simply shows the mom is in full support of the marriage and likes the bride as well so you all should calm down o."

D commenter said:

"If a man don't worship his mother, after the love and sacrifice she poured on him, what makes you think he will stand by you wen you loose your beauty."

Mummy zara said:

"What is wrong with him making an entrance with his mum...It's so beautiful."

@kosara2 said:

"Na only him know wetin e mama don do for am abeg."

beckykelvin4 said:

"I love the joy in her maybe her husband is late and he just wants to put a smile on her face, our mothers are gold."

San said:

"If na me be the bride I go show with my papa in first outing. Then second I go show with my mama cus..... What is this??"

Anyi1 said:

''Why am I feeling sorry for the bride?"

