A young Nigerian man chose to celebrate his failure after getting a simple question wrong during a job interview

In his tweet, he revealed that he studied microbiology for four years and graduated with a second-class upper

However, when he decided to take a job in his field, he was asked the meaning of microbiology in an interview but he couldn't answer

A Nigerian man has recounted how he visited a fast food to celebrate wasting four years in school.

This happened after the young man failed to explain to his interviewer the meaning of microbiology.

Man fails simple question during interview

According to the man identified as @anthonioclever on X, he studied Microbiology for four years in the university and came out with a second-class upper.

Sadly, when called for an interview, he was asked the meaning of microbiology but he had already forgotten.

Following the sad experience, he decided to branch at a fast food to celebrate the waste of four years in the university.

He narrated:

"18 months after graduating with a microbiology first degree (2'1), decided to try a job in that field. Interview question, what is microbiology? I had forgotten. So on my way back home, I branch Chicken Republic to celebrate the waste of 4 years."

Reactions as man celebrates failing job interview

The post attracted so many comments from netizens who could relate to the experience.

@Anthionioclever said:

"Wait, I don't understand? Isn't it straight forward?"

@ColeSemande reacted:

"Àre you still in microbiology field?"

@Glorious_gee replied:

"Haven't laughed this hard in a while."

@Gigi_herrlich wrote:

"6 years after graduation even tho I was a useless student I still remember o."

@prissyswt_ reacted:

"Studied history and international studies. Someone once asked about my course of study, and I told him, next thing he asked me was “tell me about the history of Nigeria” I was blank! There and then I knew I had probably wasted my 4 years."

@TobiTes_ commented:

"This is hilarious."

See the post below:

