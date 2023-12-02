Two Nigerians who got to know each other on a formerly popular social media platform, 2go, are set to walk down the aisle

Sharing their story on Instagram, the bride-to-be revealed he was bent on dating her when they got talking back in 2011

More than a decade down the line, they went from acquaintances to friends and are now set to seal their relationship

A Nigerian lady, Florence Nwankpa, is set to marry a man she met on 2go about 12 years ago.

Founded by Alan Wolff and Ashley Peter in Johannesburg, South Africa, 2go was the reigning social network in Nigeria several years back before the likes of Facebook and Instagram took over.

Florence said her man wanted to date her from the get-go

In an Instagram post on Friday, December 1, Florence recalled how they connected on 2go in 2011, adding that he was bent on dating her from the onset but she was not down for it.

Surprisingly, Florence got admitted to a university located in the state he was based in and that kick-started what would lead to their forthcoming wedding.

She went on to share their throwback pictures alongside pre-wedding photos. Her lengthy Instagram story read in part:

"...Rewind to 2011 when I met him on 2go, he was bent on having a date with me but I wasn’t ready at the moment.

"On a certain Saturday morning, he visited my church without prior information. He sat next to me at the other row, (I didn’t notice because I’ve not seen him before) and took pictures of me while service was ongoing.

"...Surprisingly, I got admitted into the university in the same state where he was schooling and friendship became stronger. Fast forward to now….. we are getting married.

"#Two2Go2023 To God be the glory."

People celebrate the couple

Akinbo Taofeek Akinkunmi said:

"Congratulations...

"A lot of challenges I would say. You overcome it eventually.

"May the Lord bless your new home."

Orlu Darling Gloria said:

"Yeah, my best friend in school back den, also met her loving husband in 2go chatting platform. Congratulations."

Emmanuel Al-mamman said:

"Congratulations!

"I'm going back to 2go to find my love there... I can't just understand this my Facebook ."

Aderonke Debbie said:

"2go was such an interesting platform back then,so many rooms to enter and make friends.

"Congratulations to them."

Don Ja Chiedu said:

"U don’t need to fast forward it for us, tell us all that happened .

"Congratulations, more love, Unity and understanding.

"Be a good wife."

Favoured Gift Kelvin Atang said:

"This is Beautiful.

"May God bless you marriage with everything good in Jesus Name Amen."

