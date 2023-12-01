A Nigerian couple's love journey from way back in the university has melted the hearts of netizens on the TikTok app

Heartwarming footage captured their moments of togetherness, including studying, attending church, and ultimately tying the knot

Netizens were in awe of their union and they flooded the comments section with messages of love and support

Social media users are gushing over a heartwarming video showcasing a couple's love journey.

Their romantic love story began in 2014 when they first crossed paths while attending the same university.

Couple's transformation photos make waves online Photo credit: @splufiknigerians/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Couple shares love journey in captivating video

Over the years, their bond grew stronger, leading to a series of cherished moments that have now been shared with the world.

An emotional video has been making rounds on social media, showcasing the couple's journey from their early days together to their wedding day.

The footage featured snapshots of their time spent studying, attending church, and embarking on various adventures.

Each frame painted a picture of their love and commitment, leaving viewers captivated and inspired.

Netizens react with admiration to couple’s love journey

The video has garnered an overwhelming response from netizens who expressed their admiration for the couple.

@chiskyetc said:

“One woman somewhere will want to DM him to reap where she didn't sow.”

@sunday.a.emmanuel.7 reacted:

“This is what we call true love My husband and I dated in school in 2005, we were classmates. We are now 11 years in marriage. God is good.”

@kirabomercypaulyn said:

“Wow wow wow. I won't get tired of congratulating people until my time comes in God's name.”

@ciagavibe commented:

“Moral of the story: Just travel abroad. Leave Nigeria.”

@promise_fejiro reacted:

“Started from Delsu. Nddc hostel.”

@relationship_life_with_kunle said:

“This is consistency already.”

@meissa789 said:

“See God ooh. You cannot be at Winners and remain the same There's divine grace that flows from that altar.”

@la_ralda_ said:

“Close to 10 years? That's crazy they're really meant to be.”

