A young woman who sparked a controversy with a romantic video featuring her 'school son,' has clarified the situation

In a new tweet shared via her account, she exposed her recent WhatsApp conversation screenshot with her ‘school son’

Despite this clarification, however, many netizens in the comments section remained sceptical about their relationship

A Nigerian lady has finally addressed the viral speculations surrounding her relationship with her 'school son'.

The Twitter user identified as @narnarh_ama1 had previously posted a video that sparked rumours of a romantic relationship between her and her 'school son.'

The video depicted them romantically holding each other while inside an elevator, leading netizens to speculate about the nature of their connection.

However, in an update, the lady posted screenshots of their conversation, insisting that they shared a neutral relationship.

In the screenshot, her 'school son' wrote;

"I love you okay. Let's disturb them, they think we are in a relationship, I like it that way."

Scepticism persists among netizens despite screenshot clarification

Despite the lady's attempt to clarify the situation with the WhatsApp conversation screenshot, many netizens in the comments section remain unconvinced.

@nxtepe commented:

“See the wallpaper you can't fool us.”

@DarryIRMFC said:

“You think we are like 12 hours old on here, look at ya wallpaper.”

@misi_the said:

"After being a stubborn son" Imaoo man has done certain things.”

@skillzxtimi said:

“Why is he holding your bumbum or the wallpaper? Oti do e aye baje.”

@Kasoa Tom Cruise said:

“He chop or he no chop?”

@skillzxtimi reacted:

“Sha bend well anytime he needs you.”

@SANTORINI reacted:

“You go explain tire.”

@charlie_1249 said:

“Charlie of Warri. fanfooler una. My man don chew this babe anyhow.”

Video of lady having fun with school son in elevator trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that internet users have reacted to an elevator video of a lady playing sweetly with a young man she tagged her 'school son'. She followed up the video with a picture of him with his face covered, stating that he is single and searching.

Many netizens, however, refused to go with the narrative she painted, opining that they may secretly be lovers. In the clip, the lad drew closer to her while she was focused on her phone and pecked her. He also held her backside in another scene while she smiled.

He could be heard suggesting to her that they looked good together, an idea she quickly funnily dismissed. The clip has since gone viral on X.

