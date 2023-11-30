A Nigerian lady has gained attention on TikTok after sharing the approach she used in taking Knorr chicken cubes abroad

By crushing the cubes and labelling them as 'spice,' she hopes to successfully bypass restrictions imposed by cargo officials

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many praising her ingenuity in the comments section

A Nigerian woman has revealed her unique method of transporting Knorr chicken cubes overseas.

Faced with restrictions from cargo officials, the woman identified as @looola.ss decided to crush the cubes and place them in a ziplock bag, labelling it as 'spice.'

Woman becomes sensation after sharing strategy of sneaking Knorr chicken cubes abroad

In the video, she expressed her intention to challenge anyone who would dare question the legitimacy of her "spice."

The woman’s TikTok video quickly caught the attention of netizens who were both amused and impressed by her unconventional strategy.

Woman’s strategy of sneaking Knorr chicken cubes abroad sparks reactions

The video garnered numerous comments with netizens sharing their thoughts about her action.

@OREOFEOLUWAPO said:

“Scanner knows the difference, I'm a cargo agent and laugh every time I see this. Some people will say it's curry or turmeric.”

@June_Bird reacted:

“Wait, why don't they let them take it abroad?”

@Tossing1 reacted:

“Why go through this stress? They sell it abroad now even better ones like Jumbo.”

@Ideraoluwa said:

“What confuses me is that you have them in stores abroad in bulk but you can't carry them on single flights with you. how exactly did they get there?”

@anonymoususer025 said:

“Does chicken seasoning actually have chicken in it?”

@Jematia reacted:

“You can find this in any African shops in wherever you are.”

@Tianaichet reacted:

“I swear, this was me last week I cry enh!”

@Martina reacted:

“When you get to the country of destination, order it on Amazon or from their African store.”

Watch the video below:

