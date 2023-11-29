After getting fed up with his roommate's uncooperativeness, a young Nigerian man decided to deal with him

A stunning video on social media showed the youth locking his gas cooker and flaunting it with joy

Internet users who watched the video shared their experiences with stubborn roommates as people hailed the man's action

A Nigerian man dealt with his unhelpful roommate after filling his gas cooker.

The youth ensured his gas cylinder had a feature that allowed it to be locked and showcased it on social media.

"Wahala for roommate wey no dey gree bring money make we refill gas," he said in a video seen on TikTok.

He went on to request for a key to padlock it. The video, shared by @kcman18 has caused an uproar online.

Reactions trail the video

kennedyokeke560 said:

"Is good because some people are very wicked they will have the money and refused to bring it."

O ax said:

"Dear God I no wan broke reach this extent oo."

CȺTMȺNN said:

"You don’t have to lock gas before you win."

A.D said:

''Lol.

''My roommate dey collect allowance weekly but e no dey see food chop.

"Anytime I say lets contribute to cook, na so so story.

"I lock up sharply."

sweetjuliet said:

"Living with some people sha ,wen its comes to contributions for den wellbeing of dey house,den go dey form sense."

humble noni said:

"Nothing them go tell me na Igbo man be this."

TikTok Trends said:

"The hand that doesn't work would surely not eat."

Student hides soup in toothpaste

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a stingy student had hidden his soup inside toothpaste containers.

In a bid to preserve his foodstuffs, he came up with an incredible plan to hide them in places that nobody ever thought of.

He hid his eba (garri) in a large empty candle wrap. Then, he hid his soup condiments in two empty family-sized toothpaste containers (Oral B and Colgate).

Moving on, he had raw garri hidden away in an empty large sachet of Sunlight detergent.

