"Go Dey Form Sense": Man Teaches Uncooperative Roommate Lesson in Video, Locks His Gas Cooker
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru
  • After getting fed up with his roommate's uncooperativeness, a young Nigerian man decided to deal with him
  • A stunning video on social media showed the youth locking his gas cooker and flaunting it with joy
  • Internet users who watched the video shared their experiences with stubborn roommates as people hailed the man's action

A Nigerian man dealt with his unhelpful roommate after filling his gas cooker.

The youth ensured his gas cylinder had a feature that allowed it to be locked and showcased it on social media.

"Wahala for roommate wey no dey gree bring money make we refill gas," he said in a video seen on TikTok.

He went on to request for a key to padlock it. The video, shared by @kcman18 has caused an uproar online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the video

kennedyokeke560 said:

"Is good because some people are very wicked they will have the money and refused to bring it."

O ax said:

"Dear God I no wan broke reach this extent oo."

CȺTMȺNN said:

"You don’t have to lock gas before you win."

A.D said:

''Lol.
''My roommate dey collect allowance weekly but e no dey see food chop.
"Anytime I say lets contribute to cook, na so so story.
"I lock up sharply."

sweetjuliet said:

"Living with some people sha ,wen its comes to contributions for den wellbeing of dey house,den go dey form sense."

humble noni said:

"Nothing them go tell me na Igbo man be this."

TikTok Trends said:

"The hand that doesn't work would surely not eat."

Student hides soup in toothpaste

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a stingy student had hidden his soup inside toothpaste containers.

In a bid to preserve his foodstuffs, he came up with an incredible plan to hide them in places that nobody ever thought of.

He hid his eba (garri) in a large empty candle wrap. Then, he hid his soup condiments in two empty family-sized toothpaste containers (Oral B and Colgate).

Moving on, he had raw garri hidden away in an empty large sachet of Sunlight detergent.

Source: Legit.ng

