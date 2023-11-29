"Go Dey Form Sense": Man Teaches Uncooperative Roommate Lesson in Video, Locks His Gas Cooker
- After getting fed up with his roommate's uncooperativeness, a young Nigerian man decided to deal with him
- A stunning video on social media showed the youth locking his gas cooker and flaunting it with joy
- Internet users who watched the video shared their experiences with stubborn roommates as people hailed the man's action
A Nigerian man dealt with his unhelpful roommate after filling his gas cooker.
The youth ensured his gas cylinder had a feature that allowed it to be locked and showcased it on social media.
"Wahala for roommate wey no dey gree bring money make we refill gas," he said in a video seen on TikTok.
He went on to request for a key to padlock it. The video, shared by @kcman18 has caused an uproar online.
Reactions trail the video
kennedyokeke560 said:
"Is good because some people are very wicked they will have the money and refused to bring it."
O ax said:
"Dear God I no wan broke reach this extent oo."
CȺTMȺNN said:
"You don’t have to lock gas before you win."
A.D said:
''Lol.
''My roommate dey collect allowance weekly but e no dey see food chop.
"Anytime I say lets contribute to cook, na so so story.
"I lock up sharply."
sweetjuliet said:
"Living with some people sha ,wen its comes to contributions for den wellbeing of dey house,den go dey form sense."
humble noni said:
"Nothing them go tell me na Igbo man be this."
TikTok Trends said:
"The hand that doesn't work would surely not eat."
Student hides soup in toothpaste
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a stingy student had hidden his soup inside toothpaste containers.
In a bid to preserve his foodstuffs, he came up with an incredible plan to hide them in places that nobody ever thought of.
He hid his eba (garri) in a large empty candle wrap. Then, he hid his soup condiments in two empty family-sized toothpaste containers (Oral B and Colgate).
Moving on, he had raw garri hidden away in an empty large sachet of Sunlight detergent.
