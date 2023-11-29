A video of a male corps member shedding tears after seeing his posting letter has surfaced online

Showing his posting letter to his colleagues, the disappointed young man lamented that he paid N60k to 'work it out'

Internet users reacted to the clip with mixed feelings, with some encouraging him to enjoy the state

A visibly unhappy corps member burst into tears after he saw the state National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed him to for the compulsory one-year program.

An emerging TikTok video showed the young man complaining bitterly to his colleagues as he showed them his posting letter.

The male corps member was not happy to be posted to Anambra. Photo Credit: @didipromotion

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned:

"Direct posting don enter voicemail. No go pack load if you never see call up letter sha."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wailing in Yoruba language, the corps member said he paid N60k to 'work out' his posting and did not expect to remain in Anambra.

It appeared he did his three weeks camping in the South Eastern state and wanted to relocate but was not lucky. @didipromotion mocked the young man as she shared the clip.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the video

GLORIA said:

"Weting do Anambra?"

jamatt said:

"Oga serve your papa for Anambra."

@Allemich Tv said:

"Welcome to Umuamulu nbuaku."

Anastacia TikTok said:

"I won laugh but I no know how to laugh."

markus said:

"But this guy dey mad ooo,e wan cast the update niii."

Dark Humor said:

"Why the guy come dey cry na, take am like dat, you no fit cheat your destiny."

Corps member lament poor state of Bayelsa Camp

In a related report, a corps member lamented over the sorry state of the Bayelsa Orientation Camp.

In a video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram, an unidentified distraught corps member - in the company of his colleagues - lamented the poor state of their orientation camp.

He emphasized that the shabby-looking lodge exposed them to mosquitoes and wasn't properly ventilated.

Ladies lament over their NYSC deployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ladies had cried out after seeing the states NYSC deployed them to despite paying thousands of naira to 'work it out.'

Painfully, the girls found out after their call-up letters were released that they were posted to Bauchi and Imo state respectively.

A TikToker, identified as @shalomaibe___, stated that the unexpected change in their deployment location left them disappointed and disheartened. She wrote:

“POV you and your friend paid 75k each for deployment to Abuja for nysc and you are seeing IMOstate and BAUCHI state on your NYSC Portal.”

Source: Legit.ng