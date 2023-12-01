A Nigerian lady showed people the many items she was about to shop with £10 and still had some change left

After converting the sum to naira for her TikTok followers, the lady told people the quantities of items she bought

Many Nigerians who reacted to the clip said that they were surprised food provisions are so cheap in the UK

A Nigerian lady living in the UK has shown people how relatively affordable food items are in the foreign country.

She (@the.pretty.oreo) withdrew £10 and said that it was N15,000 in Nigerian currency. She then added that it is the average hourly minimum wage in the UK.

The lady bought spaghetti and biscuits from the pounds. Photo source: @the.pretty.oreo

Nigerian lady shopped in UK

The lady proceeded to a mall and bought many provisions. She got a pack of fresh chicken for £1 (N998.22).

She also bought things like onions and biscuits for less than £1 (N998.22) each. A total of 10 packs of spaghetti was £2.80 (N2,795.03).

Despite the many things the lady bought in a video, she still had 2 pence change from the £10 she withdrew.

ovi said:

"10£ per hour? 15k in naira 240£ in 24hours 360k in naira. Abeg how dem fit smuggle me fr container commot frm dis country?"

Munir Musa wondered:

"So food is basically cheaper in the UK."

Here & There ️said:

"For Naija that shopping pass N30k."

Kojo Liverpool said:

"This is why I do my grocery shopping every Saturday in UK and come back to Ghana afterwards."

Sandra Matthew said:

"An hour 15k naira, while minimum wage for one month is 33k in Nigeria ahh who do us like this."

eryosa said:

"Huh?? Not in my Canada. Chicken alone and more than $8 is gone."

Kelvinson said:

"Our brothers and sisters overseas will say don’t come oo we da suffer for abroad all na format."

Engr__Steve said:

"N15k is 3 days work in Nigeria. and you'll only use it to buy pizza, 10 spaghetti and the toilet cleaner in Nigeria."

