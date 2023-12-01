A Nigerian lady and her husband showed off the money they have been able to save in the year 2023

In a short clip they shared in TikTok, the couple brought out the box, cracked it open and counted the crumpled N1000 notes in it

While they did not mention the amount they saved, some of their followers estimate that the money could be at least N200k

Many TikTok users are reacting to the video of a Nigerian couple who saved a lot of money at home.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the couple said they saved the money in their little piggy box.

The couple flaunted the huge cash they saved. Photo credit: TikTok/@joyify_affliate.

They proudly brought out the box, cracked it open and counted the case they had been dropping into it for many months.

The money is made up of N1000 notes which were crumpled and poured into the box.

After counting the money, the couple did not reveal the amount they saved, but a particular follower estimated that it could be up to N200k. The video was posted by @joyify_affliate.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple breaks their piggy bank

@Jason Momoa said::

"How una dey take save? If nah me 2 days I don break the saving box."

@hh Hamad reacted:

"The money no reach 700k."

@Maria Richardson commented

"Fear nor let u save old Naria notes."

@___Teejelly said:

"So una save money this year. I think say cashless policy spoil this year."

@diamond said:

"I can’t wait to break mine oooo."

@understanding galfwend said:

"Wow. I'm doing mine next year

@Iam_Faithie said:

"Na Una carry all our new money abi."

@G flames said:

"I don’t even know why I Dey use stick Dey comot my own till it’s finish."

@Helen Chidimma said:

"Omo you try oooo. E no easy."

@whiteElisa said:

"Me wey put money. Four saving box still break am dat same day. Nobi me hungry go humble."

Man flaunts cash after breaking piggy bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man identified as Prosper shared a video on TikTok after breaking his piggy bank at home.

In the trending video, the man expressed his shock to find wads of cash inside the box after saving for years.

While sharing the video via his official account, he advised social media users to learn how to be disciplined.

