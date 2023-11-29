A new mother has revealed the remarkable resemblance between her newborn baby and a baby she admired during her pregnancy

The happy mum posted pictures of the two babies and received an overwhelming response from netizens on TikTok

Social media users couldn't help but reiterate the striking similarities between the cute infants

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the unique story behind her baby's appearance.

In her post, she revealed how her child came out of her womb with a striking resemblance to a baby she admired while pregnant.

Mum likens her baby's appearance to that of another child

In the video, she reiterated the similarities between the two babies who had the same complexion and almost the same facial outlook.

The woman identified as @atbeth___ on TikTok, shared an adorable picture of the babies on her page and netizens reacted massively.

The uncanny resemblance between the infants left netizens in awe and sparked a wave of excitement and wonder.

Netizens amazed by uncanny resemblance between babies

The TikTok post quickly gained attention with netizens flooding the comments section to express their amazement.

