A woman has shared her traumatic experience after leaving her 5-month-old marriage due to domestic abuse

In a sad video which she posted on TikTok, the visible bruises on her body confirmed the violence she endured

Determined to protect herself from her abuser, she made the difficult decision to leave her matrimonial home

In a heart-wrenching TikTok video, a woman courageously revealed the shocking reality of her 5-month-old marriage.

The woman identified as @44doritosss on TikTok, displayed visible bruises on her body, as she shared her harrowing experience of enduring abuse at the hands of her husband.

Lady quits marriage after five months Photo credit: @44doritosss/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman quits marriage after enduring 5 months of abuse

Determined to protect herself and break free from the cycle of violence, she found the strength to leave her marriage.

She wrote;

“5 months of marriage l am done fighting he almost killed me. it is well.”

Her decision to escape served as a powerful reminder of the importance of prioritising one's safety and well-being.

Reactions as lady quits marriage after 5 months

Netizens reacting in the comments section had different things to say about the situation.

@Tasha MO said:

“5 months, did he become abusive after marriage?”

@Sharonie reacted:

“Guys stop having big weddings/ceremonies ur so-called family and friends are bewitching our partners, a person that was sweet & loving all of a sudden.”

@baby girl kat to said:

“She's going back home because of love bite.”

@connieconnie8484 said:

“Lol this is funny, why do people start fighting after getting married?”

@LillyLee said:

“Red flags were there before I guess.”

@Goddess_Zina_Bailey reacted:

“I love it when women have courage to leave instead of her family receiving her in a box, good for you babe.”

@ntswakana085 reacted:

“I think ppl need pre-wedding counselling and avoid wedding pressure.”

Watch the video below:

