A Nigerian mother has revealed the astonishing transformation of her cute son's appearance after he received a haircut.

The once skinny child now boasts a chubby and adorable look, leaving viewers amazed at the power of a simple haircut.

Mum transforms skinny son into chubby looking child

The mother identified as @ayaolaofayaolahairs on TikTok shared lovely videos showcasing the transformation.

She wrote;

“I noticed that he started growing fat after shaving off his hair after his 3rd birthday.”

Netizens react to little boy’s transformation from skinny to chubby

Following the viral TikTok post, netizens flooded the comments section, eagerly seeking guidance from the woman on how she achieved such a remarkable transformation.

@Official bossLady said:

“Please what did you give him, I urgently need it for my son please please please please please please please please please.”

@Zzzbb11 said:

“Wow.”

@ajoke commented:

“What is he eating.”

@Styleby_Olivi said:

“Please what did you use, help me.”

@Bees _Treat reacted:

“Please what did u give him am interested.”

@son of success said:

“Please what did you use for him.”

@ken_cy_ commented:

“Wow. Dope!.”

@jokeew wrote:

"Haircut? How I don't believe."

@saraoii said:

"Wow. This is magic o."

Watch the video below:

