A Nigerian man has stirred mixed reactions with an intriguing story about a family who lost their father at night

However, following the unfortunate demise of their father, the family was seen calmly eating breakfast the next morning

The post quickly went viral with netizens sharing their experiences while grieving their loved ones in different ways

In a now-viral Twitter post, a Nigerian man recounted a surprising encounter he witnessed some time ago.

The man identified as @FotoNugget on Twitter shared how a family whose father passed overnight was visited by well-wishers the next morning.

Family called out for eating food after losing father Photo credit: Lawrence Manning, TONY KARUMBA/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with this story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Family seen calmly eating breakfast following the death of father

To their utter dismay, they found the children and wife calmly eating breakfast, seemingly unaffected by the recent tragedy.

He wrote;

“Person papa die overnight, dem go greet them the next morning—they met the children & wife eating. It's not even up-to 10 hours after his death.”

In his post, he stressed the short time span between the family's return to their normal routine following their father's death.

Netizens share their perspectives on how people grieve after loss

The Twitter post quickly garnered attention with netizens flooding the comments section to share their experiences and insights into the grieving process.

Many emphasised that people grieve differently and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to coping with loss.

Other users shared personal stories of how they reacted when they lost a loved one, recounting moments of unexpected calmness or seemingly unaffected behaviour.

@Progressiv said:

“No matter what you're passing through in life try dey chop.”

@rich commented:

“You won't understand grief till you're in it. Ours wasn't food but it was the era when one could rent movies. We rented as much as we could every day. Anyone who saw us then would think we moved on but we didn't and still haven't.”

@tosinraj commented:

“Well, that one is grieving won't stop you from eating sha.”

@Aniss deremi said:

“They need to eat to have enough energy to cry nah.”

@Hare reacted:

“They know papa is no more and crying won't bring him back. Na prayer papa need.”

@kendra_m said:

“I don't think this is new because I see different things every day.”

See the post below:

Mum mourns death of 2 kids who died of fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng