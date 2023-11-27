A lady has opened up about her harrowing experience after wearing wigs instead of rocking her natural dreadlocks

In a touching video, she narrated that the incident caused her to face mental distress for three whole days

Luckily, she has since regained her strength and pledged to avoid any form of artificial hair in the future

A young woman with natural dreadlocks has shared her unfortunate experience after deciding to rock a wig.

In a TikTok video, the lady identified as @only1_sunshine_ said her decision caused a distressing situation that affected her mental well-being for three consecutive days.

Lady with natural dreadlocks in pain after wearing wig Photo credit: @only1sunshine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares aftermath of wearing wig on natural dreadlocks

Sunshine shared the emotional impact of her action, narrating how it almost drove her to madness during those three challenging days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote;

“Just because I adamantly wore wig out again, I almost went mad for 3 days.”

However, despite the disturbing mental distress, Sunshine demonstrated her strength and resilience.

She disclosed that she has managed to regain her composure and is now standing on her feet once again.

In a heartfelt statement, Sunshine vowed to fully embrace her natural hair and refrain from using artificial hair in the future.

She wrote;

“This was today and am back on my feet after promising I won't use artificial hairs again.”

Reactions as lady shares her experience after wearing wig

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@adaugo spiritual world reacted:

“Story of my life. I can't plait my hair with attachment again. I can only plait my natural hair even though am having headache from time to time.”

@chinny commented:

“The only thing I know is that I'm the only one that plaits my mom's hair, if anyone does that she would scream loud.”

@Kendrea Kendre said:

“It is well my dear.”

@jumokee asked:

"Sis is it normal or something else?"

@Sparkling commented:

“Her marriage she used low cut I mean shine one her photo shoot the same thing I never knew there is someone like her out there.”

@sarahhh said:

"It is spiritual."

@OLAMIDE reacted:

“My own if I no loose am within two week Omo na headache ooo. Alhamdulillah for his mercy.”

@SugarBeaurit reacted:

“Sorry dear. That's another side of answering calls.”

Watch the video below:

Lady cries out as skin goes terrible after moving to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an immigrant to the United Kingdom (UK) has cried out on social media over how her skin has reacted since moving to the UK.

She shared a video showing her neck and arm and lamented that she thought her skin would be glowing and flawless. The clip she shared showed that her neck and arm regions had eczema-like black patches all over them.

Many people who have lived in the UK or are currently residing there offered solutions to the lady's skin problem. Others shared their experiences of similar skin conditions abroad.

Source: Legit.ng