A father posted a video of him and his wife dancing energetically in the night while holding their newborn son to help him sleep

He uploaded the clip on his Tiktok account, @obirektor, where he confessed that dancing with him was the only way they could get some rest

He said that this was a usual routine for their family as the baby tended to cry a lot at night

A doting father captured a heartwarming video of him and his wife dancing with joy in the dark while cradling their newborn son in their arms to soothe him to sleep.

He shared the adorable footage on his Tiktok profile, @obirektor, where he revealed that dancing with their little one was the only solution they had to get some shut-eye.

Couple dance overnight. Photo credit: TikTok/@obirector

Source: TikTok

He explained that this was a common practice for their family as the infant had a habit of crying a lot during the night hours.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eloghosa Okabor said:

“Lol, oh the thing reach una side? me dance finish then start to sing worship, then enter prayers. na full church service my boy make me hold.”

Olusholagabriel24 wrote:

“I can’t wait to witness something like this . as age is no longer on my side and I believe am gonna see the lucky girl soon.”

DENNY_THE ULTIMATE also wrote:

“I love this because this is how I and my wife dance before our baby sleep.”

Col.Adeshola commented:

“I think you guys are reaping what you sowed…. make una dey dance the dance with joy.”

@Mummyelora also said:

“You never see anything oh even me i can’t sleep at night.”

Babysitting father laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier.

He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason.

Nigerian mum ties her baby to a mannequin

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother identified as Kaotharomowumi on TikTok tried out a trick on her baby and it worked.

The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.

To her surprise, the baby stayed calmly and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked.

Source: Legit.ng