A young mother, Cynthia, has shared a painful story of how she almost ended her life after losing her two kids to fever

In a heartbreaking video on TikTok, she gave gratitude to God for seeing her through the pain she faced

Netizens have taken to the comments section of her video to console the young mum after she shared her story

A mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'.

Heartbroken mother loses two kids Photo Credit: @cendy113 / Jasmin Merdan

Source: UGC

She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died.

Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

In her words:

"I lost my 7 yrs old son in October 2021. I attempted sucide thinking that's the only way to see him. My family took me thinking that's will be better. I was still recovering from the shock my daughter also died. Just a mere fever. I lost my son on October last year and my daughter on December.

"Then I remember we all going the same place someday we pray not to die young. It's too much o. I have only one. Every little sickness, I become scared."

Netizens sympathise with Cynthia

@ohamspatience said:

"So sorry. God will bless with the child that will stay and not die young."

@sunday123dc1 wrote:

"May God keep holding you and ease your tears with children that will stay with you may their souls rest in peace."

@proudmummyboys stated:

"Oh my goodness the pain is too much so sorry for your lost."

@ruthspecial3 noted:

"God is ur stregnth. Iv been thr. U hv comforted me. U lost 2 hmm. Same direction dear. Stay strong."

@goldenlady32 commented:

"You are indeed a strong woman, God ll multiple it for u, and dat one remain, bcos of her d world ll hear Abt u, Jesus name amen."

@pamelasarah622 added:

"Sorry my sister i lost my twins at one day not easy to forget since 2014a till now my memory not ok i still remember and i sitted in marriege no kids."

