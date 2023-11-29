A mother has shared a hilarious video of her sick daughter who began dancing when she saw the doctor

The mother had brought the sick child to the hospital after she ingested something and was feeling extremely ill

Netizens have reacted to the video with many mothers sharing their experiences with their children

A funny video of a cute little girl dancing and playing around at a hospital has left netizens in stitches.

The girl's mother identified as @theewilsons on TikTok said her daughter was rushed to the hospital after she exhibited some scary signs of ill health.

Little girl dances after getting rushed to hospital Photo credit: @theewilsons/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She was extremely ill and barely able to hold herself up after ingesting something into her system the previous day.

Little girl surprisingly gets better at hospital, dances and plays in video

However, after visiting the bathroom at the hospital, the girl suddenly got better and began to play and dance around.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Upon arrival, the doctor was greeted with the unexpected sight of the little girl dancing despite being brought in sick.

She wrote:

“She was so sick after ingesting something yesterday but as soon as she went to the bathroom and this is who the doctor saw in there lol. The girl that I brought to the hospital because she could barely hold herself up and sick to her stomach.”

Netizens react to video of little girl dancing at hospital after seeing doctor

The video resonated with netizens who took to the comments section to react.

@Char commented:

“Took my 3 yr old to the ER because she had a 101 degree fever and a dose of tylenol did nothing. Even took her temp in the parking lot and it was.”

@Courtney Logan said:

“I worked at the ER for 2 years and I kid you not every day this happened.”

@tyasia cropper said:

“It's always like that. Making us parents look like we over exaggerating.”

@Zoe Lee reacted:

“But thank god she's good! hahh.”

@rosieasha2 reacted:

“My kids when I take them to the hospital be acting like their is nothing wrong with them after see the doctor. I feel like I lie to the dr.”

Watch the video below:

Mum loses her 2 sick kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng