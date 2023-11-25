A Nigerian mother rejected her husband's invitation to his room because, according to her, she is still a nursing mum

She said she was still nursing the one she had just given birth to and could not risk another pregnancy

The funny video she posted shows her holding her baby, and it got many reactions on social media

Reactions trailed the video of a nursing mother who refused to sleep in the same room with her husband.

The nursing mother, Esther, shared a video to show off her baby, which she had just welcomed not long ago.

The mother said she was not yet ready for the bedroom. Photo credit: TikTok/@esther8307.

Esther said she was still nursing the one she had just given birth to and that she was not ready to get pregnant again.

She joked that even within the next five years, she may not be fully ready to join her husband in the bedroom.

She captioned the video:

"Sleep in your room kee. For next 5years self I never ready to enter that room. You want make i carry another belle?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as wife rejects hubby's invitation to the bedroom

@FavoriteEliana said:

"My baby is just 3 weeks old oga is already asking me how far."

@Last Born said:

"I did it one week after birth."

@justinaoghenede commented:

"Go let him tell you something."

@Christerbel benneth said:

"You sha go with one pampers."

@cypriankiara Kiara said:

"Hold yourself tight. I resumed after 4 months and took in at 7 months. Na me go meet am. Na e dey run na me dey pursue am but now e don enter."

@Diana reacted:

"My baby it’s just 3 weeks and oga is asking me how far. Am I still bleeding or we should go for round one. I run go my mama place I never ready."

