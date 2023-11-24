A young woman has gone viral after displaying the oversized church dresses that her African mother bought for her

In a funny video, she rated the dresses and gave most of them a zero mark due to their poor fitness

Netizens found the video entertaining and they stormed the comments section to share their experiences

A beautiful lady on TikTok has taken to the platform to share her hilarious experience with her African mother.

In a funny video, she revealed the oversized church dresses that her mother purchased for her for parties.

Lady displays clothes African mum bought for her Photo credit: @ajcutie03/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady rocks oversized party wears mum bought for her

The surprised girl identified as @ajcutie03 showcased the dresses, testing them one by one, and rating them based on their suitability for parties.

With a humourous touch, she gave most of the dresses a zero score, highlighting their mismatch with the intended purpose.

Hilarious reactions trail video of girl rocking oversized dresses

AJ's video has sparked amusement among netizens who reacted via the comments section.

@Chinemerem reacted:

“Just walk fast no one will notice.”

@Beatrice Ama Ohenewa reacted:

“My mum stopped buying me clothes at the age of 15 cos I rejected all the clothes she bought for me growing up.”

@mheramorgan said:

“For which type of party dinner date?”

@My_munat said:

“I remember one time I told my mum I wanted to start wearing skirts, this woman chattered umbrella skirts.”

@HeZ Val said:

“I like all except that 3rd one. Just style them El. You can even cut it.”

@Abena_lizz said:

“I’m the only one who has a classic mom? She literally picks my dresses for me.”

@user3682641612769 said:

“Once i hear, i buy cloth for u, nor day bother open am.”

@NADE said:

“Which dress do you want to wear for parties now?”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng