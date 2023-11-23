A Nigerian lady closed her kitchen for two days after her boyfriend refused to provide funds for her Christmas hair

Luckily, the next morning, she discovered that he forwarded N1 million to her Bitcoin wallet to fulfil her wish

Netizens reacted in the comments section with many gushing over her man and praying for such a blessing

A Nigerian lady has become a huge sensation on TikTok after flaunting N1 million she received from her man.

The happy lady identified as @qmahky also narrated her experience when she first asked her man to send cash for her Christmas hair.

Lady takes action as lover refuses to send funds for Christmas hair

The lady's request was met with a stern refusal, leaving her disappointed and determined to find a solution.

In response to her boyfriend's denial, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She made the bold decision to close her kitchen for two days, a symbolic action to express her frustration and stand her ground.

Woman gets a huge surprise from lover after staging mean protest

To her astonishment, the following morning brought an unexpected turn of events. She discovered that her man had sent N1 million directly into her Bitcoin wallet.

The generous gesture not only fulfilled her desire for a hair makeover but also left her amazed by the unexpected outcome of her bold move.

She wrote;

“He said no December hair for me, So closed the kitchen for 2day. Next morning I saw 1 million in my wallet.”

Reactions as man sends lady N1 million after she closed kitchen for 2 days

The story has garnered attention on the TikTok app.

@Duru reacted:

“Ahan u closed the kitchen.”

@Jenny's plug commented:

“God bless him for us EM.”

@Corletbaby123 reacted:

“Were una dey see this love.”

Source: Legit.ng