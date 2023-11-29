A Nigerian lady revealed what she could buy with just her hourly salary of 15k naira in the UK

She visited a Nigerian shop in the UK and purchased plantain, meat, bread, malt, and other cooking ingredients for that small amount of money

She compared the hourly minimum wage of a person living in the UK with someone living in Nigeria and showed the difference in value

A Nigerian lady living in the UK decided to share her shopping experience with her hourly wage of 15k naira.

She wanted to show how much she could afford with just one hour of work in the UK compared to Nigeria.

Nigerian lady in UK shares story. Photo credit: TikTok/@the.pretty.oreo

Source: TikTok

She went to a Nigerian shop in the UK and bought a variety of items, including plantain, meat, bread, malt, and other cooking ingredients.

She spent only a small fraction of her hourly salary and still had enough to buy more. She explained that the hourly minimum wage of a person living in the UK is much higher and more valuable than someone living in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shummie reacted:

“In Nigeria you'll spend nothing less than 5k to 6k on those items....now the question is,which work will pay you 5k per hr here....omo life easy.”

User737737373 said:

“So why are they saying uk is too cost. Well i guess its just the accommodation.”

Sule-Olawale Eunice wrote:

“The koko is that you will have your basic necessities maybe not luxurious things but you will be fine in this country so far yoU no do pass yourself.”

Ballo commented:

“You can't buy all this less than 20k in Nigeria presently.”

Fagbems also commented:

“Nigeria is still the best.”

User5157192363950:

“Are you staying at Coventry.”

Engineer7363:

*15k can still give this in Nigeria but is half minimum wage fora month here.”

Damola:

“Are you in Coventry? Cause this place looks like Al-Halal.”

T.Y.C:

“Noone told me about the ara Rodo, I Used 5 Rodo for jollof rice, I almost died.”

Debby Oladiti:

“15k wey some people dey collect per month in Nigeria, this country sef.”

Nifemi10:

“Please where's the store in Coventry plesse?”

Janet:

“Babeeeeeee found you heremissed you on instagram ooo.”

