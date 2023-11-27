A Nigerian businessman’s reaction to a young lady’s phone price went viral on TikTok

The lady had shared a WhatsApp chat where she told him that her phone cost over N600,000

The man replied that he could use that money to invest in his business and make N150,000 profit

A hilarious video of a Nigerian businessman’s shocked response to a young lady’s expensive phone price became a sensation on TikTok.

The lady had posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where she revealed that her phone was worth more than N600,000.

The astonished businessman replied that he could invest that amount of money in his business and generate a profit of N150,000.

ItzCalistus reacted:

“Nawa for u babe, we need to recalculate it again make village... If u know u dey main market like this post.”

Nophy_Nwanne said:

“Which buisness Dey give 150Ok from 650k, I go like dump money there o.”

Fortune wrote:

“Telling you that he can never buy you that phone rather he will invest the money on goods& S.sweet man.”

Canadian_emmanuel Ix:

“This English is too good to be a business man.”

Ugonaya:

“Sharp sharp him don collect the profit.”

Lornae:

“I like your hair please where did you buy from.”

Andrew:

“Profit of 150k, that's what I like to hear.”

Don-Mayoro:

“Favour ichoro inye that man BP.”

