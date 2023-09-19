"N9.7m Gone": Lady Pays 10,000 Pounds to Get Job in UK, Arrives London and Discovers it is Fake
- A Nigerian lady got a visa to relocate to the United Kingdom where she hoped to start living and working as a full-resident
- But when she arrived in the UK, she discovered that the job offer she got while in Nigeria was a fake one
- She narrated that she paid 10,000 Pounds, which is over N9.7 million, to a visa agent who gave her the fake job offer
A Nigerian lady who paid 10,000 Pounds to secure a job in the UK got there and discovered she had been scammed.
In an investigative report published by Sky News UK, the lady revealed that she paid a visa agent the huge sum which is an equivalent of about N9.7 million.
While in Nigeria, she wanted to relocate to the UK to live and work, so she ramped up her savings to make the payment.
A work visa was secured for her, and she was told that a job was waiting for her after purportedly getting a sponsor in the UK.
Lady scammed of N9.7 million after paying for UK work visa
But it was when she arrived that she found out that she had fallen victim to scammers as there was no job.
She is not the only in who is in the ugly situation. Another Nigerian in the video sold his property and took a loan to relocate with his wife.
He and his wife got to the UK and discovered that there was no job waiting for them, as promised by the Nigerian visa agent. They, too, paid 10,000 pounds, or N9.7 million.
Watch the video below:
YouTube users react to video of a lady scammed by visa agents
@ywiggan said:
"The Home Office really dont care. This is so sad that human beings are treated like this."
@tazmaniac.1115 commented:
"She seems hardworking and her English is excellent."
@adetounafolabi6436 said:
"Some paid 13, 000k. Extortion is too much. Very wicked people. It is well."
Source: Legit.ng