A Nigerian lady got a visa to relocate to the United Kingdom where she hoped to start living and working as a full-resident

But when she arrived in the UK, she discovered that the job offer she got while in Nigeria was a fake one

She narrated that she paid 10,000 Pounds, which is over N9.7 million, to a visa agent who gave her the fake job offer

A Nigerian lady who paid 10,000 Pounds to secure a job in the UK got there and discovered she had been scammed.

In an investigative report published by Sky News UK, the lady revealed that she paid a visa agent the huge sum which is an equivalent of about N9.7 million.

The lady paid N9.7 million for a visa and a job in the UK. Photo credit: Getty Images/Pavlina Popovska. Photos are used for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

While in Nigeria, she wanted to relocate to the UK to live and work, so she ramped up her savings to make the payment.

A work visa was secured for her, and she was told that a job was waiting for her after purportedly getting a sponsor in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lady scammed of N9.7 million after paying for UK work visa

But it was when she arrived that she found out that she had fallen victim to scammers as there was no job.

She is not the only in who is in the ugly situation. Another Nigerian in the video sold his property and took a loan to relocate with his wife.

He and his wife got to the UK and discovered that there was no job waiting for them, as promised by the Nigerian visa agent. They, too, paid 10,000 pounds, or N9.7 million.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react to video of a lady scammed by visa agents

@ywiggan said:

"The Home Office really dont care. This is so sad that human beings are treated like this."

@tazmaniac.1115 commented:

"She seems hardworking and her English is excellent."

@adetounafolabi6436 said:

"Some paid 13, 000k. Extortion is too much. Very wicked people. It is well."

UK school asks three Nigerian students to return home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three Nigerian students were facing deportation in the UK.

The students reportedly paid their school fees late, and Swansea University asked them to return home.

A video showed one of the students crying and lamenting her fate.

Source: Legit.ng