A lady is in tears after finding out that she cannot marry the love of her life because their genotypes are incompatible

The lady, Hannah Queen, said she thought she had found true love only for them to go for a test and discover the incompatibility

In a touching TikTok video, Hannah said the genotype incompatibility is now going to separate her and her man

A lady on TikTok said her genotype and that of the love of her life failed to match.

The heartbroken lady took to the platform to publicly shed tears after it became clear she was not going to marry the man.

The lady cried bitterly online. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenhannah43.

Source: TikTok

The lady, identified as Hannah Queen, said she thought she had found true love, but it is now clear they may not end up together.

Hannah was seen weeping profusely and saying she missed her man. She captioned the video:

"Now that I found true love, genotype wants to separate us. I miss you baby."

Many social media users are reacting to the video, with some of them offering words of encouragement to Hanah.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Hannah

Akpai Bestie Favour said:

"We wey our genotype no dey select we no come see man."

@Pretty lee said:

"I no even know my genotype as I old reach."

@Smallie commented:

"Come to my church, God will change ur genotype. Mine was changed through prayers."

@ARAMIDE said:

"Make we dey check genotype before we start to dey date o."

@Whitemoney said:

"I don’t know my genotype and I’m not ready to do anything, what about those ones who get pregnant without doing genotype."

@horlardaryo said:

"If me and the person I love Genotype no match omo we go adopt child. I can’t lose the person I love for the kids I never see never."

@bright commented:

"My own and that of my man match. but one pastor said we can't marry each other. I'm tired."

Man cancels his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man called off his wedding after his fiancee insisted on having an elaborate event.

The man preferred a small ceremony, but his fiancee said she wanted him to spend N17 million.

After calling off the wedding, the man relocated abroad, leaving the lady behind.

Source: Legit.ng