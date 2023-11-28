A Chinese girl’s attempt to sing an Igbo gospel song went viral on TikTok

She sat down as two Nigerians stood by her side, teaching and correcting her

She seemed eager to learn the Nigerian language and welcomed their feedback on how to pronounce it well

An adorable video of a young Chinese girl trying to master an Igbo gospel song captured the hearts of many on TikTok.

She was sitting comfortably as two friendly Nigerians stood next to her, patiently instructing and guiding her on how to sing the lyrics.

The Chinese lady appeared excited. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrchina78

Source: TikTok

She showed a lot of enthusiasm and curiosity to learn the beautiful Nigerian language and appreciated their helpful suggestions on how to improve her pronunciation and intonation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Benjamin reacted:

“Is she married?if she not I'm interested.”

Sixtusugochukwuog said:

“Nice one.”

Angus Favour wonders wrote:

“The girl is speaking the language so perfect lovely.”

TonyBrown:

“Very soon.”

Ngoli 8:

“Make igbo man marry her.”

Kateezekielnicky commented:

“I fear us Nigerians.”

Mimiriche:

“Victor u don start.”

Officialmichaelchizzyx:

“Wan C Convert Buddhist to Christian abi.”

Chinese lady admits as she shows the face of her Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Chinese lady has taken to social media to gush over her Nigerian lover with a sweet write-up.

In a TikTok video posted via her account @smileokoro, she was full of praises for men of the African continent.

The TikTok clip showed the lovebirds in a loved-up pose as she did a velfie. She admitted that she doesn't know what her Nigerian lover used on her.

Pretty Nigerian lady marries Chinese man

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who married a Chinese man in Lagos state shared a video celebrating her beautiful new home.

In the TikTok clip, the cute couple was seen in front of the marriage registry in the Ikoyi area of the state. While the man wore a suit, the lady (@atokeade049) wore a white gown.

They had a simple court wedding ceremony in the presence of family and friends. The moment the man slipped a ring into her finger was captured.

Source: Legit.ng